Heading Away? Rest Up Before You Hit The Road

Friday, 25 October 2024, 7:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied: NZ Police
Supplied: NZ Police

Motorists heading between Taupo and Hawke’s Bay on SH5 were met with free coffee and snacks today, as RoadSafe Hawke’s Bay and Eastern District Police carried out a fatigue checkpoint.

The checkpoint was aimed at educating drivers around the risks of driving fatigued and the importance of stopping to take breaks on long journeys.

More than 100 motorists pulled off the road to enjoy a free cuppa and a muffin, and to chat with staff.

Everyone who was stopped at the checkpoint was also breath tested. Over 1000 tests were completed, all demonstrating great compliance.

Eastern District impairment team Acting Sergeant Dan Snee says it was pleasing to see most motorists were also wearing appropriate restraints.

“As we head into the long weekend, our focus continues to be on the four key causes of death and injury on our roads.

“Those are travelling at excess speed; not wearing your seatbelt; driving impaired, either by drugs or alcohol or fatigue; and driving distracted, for example by your cellphone.

“Our impairment team and road policing staff will be out in force over the weekend, and throughout the upcoming summer, so expect to be stopped anywhere at any time.

“Our goal is to make sure you get where you’re going for the long weekend safely.”

