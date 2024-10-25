Seeking Submissions On Proposed Responsible Freedom Camping Bylaw

The Westland District Council is seeking feedback from the community on the proposed Responsible Freedom Camping Bylaw 2024 (Proposed Bylaw). This Proposed Bylaw aims to balance the needs of Westland residents with the continued popularity of freedom camping in the district. The Council encourages everyone to participate in the consultation process, which is open from Friday, 25 October to Monday, 25 November 2024. Your feedback will help shape the final version of the bylaw, ensuring it aligns with the needs and values of our community.

Without a current bylaw, the Council has limited authority to manage freedom camping activities. The Freedom Camping Act 2011 is permissive, allowing freedom camping on all local council land, unless restricted or prohibited by local bylaw or other enactment. This can lead to challenges in maintaining public spaces and ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors. The Proposed Bylaw includes several key improvements:

The bylaw provides specific guidelines on where freedom camping is restricted and prohibited, helping to prevent conflicts and ensure responsible practices.

The Council will have the authority to enforce the bylaw. Without a bylaw the Council has no enforcement powers and can only provide education and engage with campers.

The bylaw aligns with the recent changes to the Freedom Camping Act, requiring self-contained vehicles to display a Green warrant.

The bylaw will help safeguard residential neighbourhoods from the potential negative impacts of freedom camping.

Mayor Helen Lash says, “We acknowledge that freedom camping has been a contentious subject around Westland in the past and the issues it caused to our communities were real and serious. By adopting the proposed Bylaw, the Council will have tools to manage freedom campers and ensure that they treat our district respectfully and responsibly.”

To learn more about the Proposed Bylaw and provide your feedback, please visit https://www.westlanddc.govt.nz/responsible-camping-bylaw/ or contact the Westland District Council directly. Your input is essential in creating a sustainable and enjoyable district for everyone.

The Council’s Statement of Proposal, submission form and associated information and documents can be found on the Council’s website: https://www.westlanddc.govt.nz/responsible-camping-bylaw/

Notes:

Proposed prohibited areas where no freedom camping is allowed:

Bruce Bay

Fox Glacier township

Hannahs Clearing township

Hari Hari township

Jackson Bay township

Kaniere township

Neils Beach township

Ōkārito township

Okuru township

Ross township

Ruatapu township

Proposed restricted areas where freedom camping is allowed with restrictions:

Kumara

Hokitika

Rimu/Woodstock

Kakapotahi

Franz Josef

Paringa

Haast.

Freedom camping in these urban areas is restricted to certified self-contained and non-self-contained (depending on the area) for a maximum of two nights in one location within a 30-day period.

