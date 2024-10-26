Drivers Urged To Check For Closures And Take Extra Care With Hazardous Conditions Affecting West Coast Highways

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising drivers to plan ahead and take extra care with widespread heavy rain and strong winds, along with snow in alpine areas, creating hazardous driving conditions throughout the West Coast region.

Heavy snow has closed SH73 between Springfield at Otira. An update will be provided at 6pm

There is surface flooding throughout the region’s state highway network, with flooding closing SH7 between Stillwater and Greymouth. An update will be provided at 3pm.

There has been a number of trees down and small slips reported, and while teams are responding to issues as they are reported, further issues may occur.

People considering travelling are encouraged to limit trips to essential travel only. Any one out on the road should drive to the conditions, slow down and be prepared to stop.

Please report any issues to NZTA on 0800 4 Highways (0800 44 44 49)

An image from NZTA’s Arthur’s Pass web cam, 10:18am, Saturday 26 October / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

