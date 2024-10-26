Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drivers Urged To Check For Closures And Take Extra Care With Hazardous Conditions Affecting West Coast Highways

Saturday, 26 October 2024, 2:44 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising drivers to plan ahead and take extra care with widespread heavy rain and strong winds, along with snow in alpine areas, creating hazardous driving conditions throughout the West Coast region.

  • Heavy snow has closed SH73 between Springfield at Otira.  An update will be provided at 6pm
  • There is surface flooding throughout the region’s state highway network, with flooding closing SH7 between Stillwater and Greymouth. An update will be provided at 3pm.
  • There has been a number of trees down and small slips reported, and while teams are responding to issues as they are reported, further issues may occur.

 People considering travelling are encouraged to limit trips to essential travel only. Any one out on the road should drive to the conditions, slow down and be prepared to stop. 

 Please report any issues to NZTA on 0800 4 Highways (0800 44 44 49)

An image from NZTA’s Arthur’s Pass web cam, 10:18am, Saturday 26 October / Supplied
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 