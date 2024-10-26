Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
West Coast Emergency Management Group Monitoring Severe Weather

Saturday, 26 October 2024, 2:47 pm
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management

West Coast Emergency Management are closely monitoring the severe weather we are currently experiencing across the West Coast region today.

MetService have issued a strong wind watch for Westland and heavy rain warnings for both Buller and Grey districts.

Buller and Grey districts have monitoring teams working to preparing to activate the emergency operations centres if needed.

Emergency services and other key agencies such as infrastructure entities and representatives from regional and local councils will meet today at 12pm to share their updates and continue planning and preparation

Group Manager, Claire Brown said “Our community coordinators have been contacted and we are working closely with partner agencies as we head into this weather event. Members of the public are advised to keep up to date with weather information as rivers may rise quickly, surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions could be hazardous”.

People in the area are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with the latest information by: 

• checking state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland

• monitoring weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

