Government Urged To Update Its Advice Around Dog Safety

24 October

The Government is being urged to update its advice around dog safety as the number of attacks dramatically increases.

A sharp rise in incidents in Auckland has in recent weeks prompted calls for central government intervention, with attacks up 17 per cent to 2846 in the year to June 30.

While a proactive animal management team is working to prevent incidents and educate owners, the community and young people, concerns are emerging over what advice is being offered - especially to children.

The Dog Safe Workplace founder and director, Jo Clough, says there is a program offered by the Department of Internal Affairs that, while has some great tips, also includes some that have not been recommended in any other country for the last 20 years.

“For example, “Chin or Chest That's the Best”. Is it? If you think about it logically and as a parent do you really want your child standing in front of a strange dog and bending down, or being at face height and touching the dog's chin or chest? If the dog does not like it and becomes aggressive we have to remember that 80 percent of dog bites to children are on their face and head,” explains Clough.

She says that also comes with its own issues over whether the owner understands what their dog wants and if they recognise whether their dog wants to engage.

“I have seen owners dragging their dogs from behind them so someone can pat the dog and it clearly does not want to engage.”

Jo Clough is also concerned about advice for children to allow a dog to sniff their hand.

“No no no. Dogs have over 300 million olfactory senses in their nose, they can smell you before you even get close. You also don't want children putting their hands out because they quite often move quickly and can scare the dog which could instigate a bite.”

As dog ownership numbers increase, Clough is stressing the importance of getting the advice and education correctly updated.

“With roaming dogs and the rise in attacks on kids going to and from school, we need to educate the children on tips of what to do if a dog approaches.

“Stand still, get something between you and the dog, don't make sudden movements.”

“Dogs are not going away. So for our sake and the dogs sake it is also essential we learn canine body language so we can keep safe.”

While Clough acknowledges the move for council to seek financial, legislative and policy support to address animal management issues, she wonders whether they would simply recreate the wheel.

“We spent years researching and developing our programs, talking to experts both here and overseas, and we have worked with teachers, parents and children to get their feedback and input on the best ways to deliver the program. After having it peer reviewed by Massey University we then started delivering it into schools. This all changed with Covid and we are now trying to get these programs in schools for teachers and parents to deliver.”

Current advice from the Department of Internal Affairs:

https://www.dogsafety.govt.nz/dogsafety.nsf/wpg_URL/Kids-Dog-Safety-Tips-for-Kids-Index!OpenDocument

https://www.dogsafety.govt.nz/dogsafety.nsf/wpg_URL/Resources-&-Links-The-Dog-Box!OpenDocument

