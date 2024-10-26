South Island State Highway Update: Surface Flooding, Snow And Multiple Closures

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging drivers to avoid all non-essential travel as surface flooding, snow and fallen trees have forced several road closures and resulted in treacherous conditions on roads across the South Island.

Contractors will be working hard to restore access to closed roads progressively from tomorrow morning (Sunday 27 October), as flood waters recede and snow is cleared.

NZTA Transport Systems Manager Mark Pinner says drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid non-essential travel and take extra care.

“We’re asking drivers to avoid stopping on snow-affected roads, and to be aware that ice may begin to form as snow melts in the early hours of Sunday. Potholes may also start to appear due to the saturated ground, there are likely to be fallen trees, slips and other debris on the road surface.

“Our crews will be working hard to clear roads and restore access as soon as possible, but we need drivers to do their part by slowing down and take exta care when driving on South Island highways for the rest of the long weekend.

The Situation

A slow-moving low lies just to the west of the South Island while an associated front directs cool and moist easterlies over the southern South Island bringing heavy rain to the West Coast and Marlborough regions, and headwaters of Otago and Canterbury rivers. It has also brought heavy snow to inland passes from Canterbury south. Rain is expected to ease after 6pm and rivers remain below flood warning levels. Further bad weather is forecast for Sunday and more snow is forecast.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Multiple surface flooding is reported in all regions, as well as fallen trees, rockfalls and slips.

Closures and restrictions

Tasman

SH60 Takaka - between Pupu Valley Road and Waitapu Wharf Road – closed due to flooding No Detour

SH6/SH65 Murchison – Closed and will remain closed overnight due to slips and flooding

Marlborough

SH6 Pelorus Bridge to Havelock – Closed due to flooding – high tide due 8pm

SH63 Renwick to between Brydon St and Angelsea St Closed due to flooding – local detour

SH63 St Arnaud – near Kowhai Point Camping Area – flooding across both lanes

There are a number of local road closures on the Marlborough District Council network including Queen Charlotte Sound due to flooding/slips.

West Coast

SH6 Inangahua (Upper Buller Gorge), between intersection SH69 and Brown Creek Road – flooding, local detour in place.

SH6 Lower Buller Gorge - Closed due to flooding.

SH7 Stillwater to Dobson – Stillwater Underpass – Closed due to flooding.

SH65 Closed at Springs Junction

SH73 Arthurs Pass – Closed due to snow

Canterbury

SH73 Porters Pass – Closed Due to snow

SH7 Springs Junction – closed from midday Sunday to 3pm for vehicle recovery (subject to SH73 reopening)

SH80 Lake Pukaki to Mt Cook – Closed due to snow

Otago/Southland

SH6 Haast to Makarora – Closed due to flooding

SH94 Milford Road – Closed due to snow

Drivers should check for the latest conditions on the NZTA Journey Planner

© Scoop Media

