Council Preparing To Adopt The 2023/2024 Annual Report

The Annual Report for 2023/2024 will be presented to the Council for adoption at an Extraordinary Meeting on 30 October. In the 2023/2024 the Council is reporting a before tax deficit of $7.7m, which is $7.23m unfavourable to budget.

“The major variance from the Annual Plan are non-cash items, such as, loss on disposal and impairment”, advises Lesley Crichton Group Manager Corporate Services and Risk Assurance. “These items do not have any impact on the Council’s cash resources as there are no payments to be made. Altogether these items account for the entirety of the $7.7m deficit.”

Many of our activities support local government’s four well-beings focus and it is important to the Council that these activities address the needs of the community. The Council has shown its commitment with continued investment in the community over the past year. The benefits of this investment are showing through increased patronage and positive feedback to the Council.

