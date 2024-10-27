StarJam Faces Critical Financial Challenge: Consultation Process Underway To Save Charity

Auckland, New Zealand – StarJam, the beloved charity empowering young people with disabilities through music, dance, and performance, is fighting for its survival. The charity has announced it has entered a consultation process with staff regarding proposed strategic changes aimed at achieving $500,000 in savings.

To secure its future, StarJam has proposed scaling back its operations. Under the proposed plan, physical workshops would only continue in the main centres of Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, with online workshops being offered in other regions.

“These are incredibly tough choices, but we are determined to keep StarJam alive for the young people and their whānau who rely on our services,” said Gilli Sinclair, CEO of StarJam. “The proposed changes are essential for us to overcome our financial challenges and continue delivering the impact our Jammers deserve. We are now seeking input from all staff on the best way forward.”

No Government Assistance – Entirely Dependent on Donations

StarJam, which receives no government funding, has long relied on donations and grants to sustain its transformative services. However, this past year has been its toughest yet. The rising cost of living, increased operational expenses, and a significant reduction in funding have placed the organisation in a precarious financial position. Despite a successful SOS appeal in April, ongoing funding challenges have left StarJam struggling to maintain its nationwide presence.

Unique Offering – Free for Over 800 tamariki

“Our tamariki experience something truly unique. Our weekly workshops, which are free, provide them with a sense of belonging and the opportunity to showcase their abilities, focusing on what they can achieve rather than what they can't,” says Gilli Sinclair. “The option we’re currently discussing with staff would still allow us to serve our 800 tamariki, though under the proposal some would transition to an online format.”

An Urgent Call for Support

StarJam’s ability to provide life-changing experiences for rangatahi with disabilities is at serious risk. Even with cuts to its expenses through potential restructuring (currently under consultation), the charity requires ongoing funding from donations and grants. StarJam is urgently calling for donations to prevent further cuts and ensure that it can continue its mission into 2025 and beyond. Further reductions in funding could endanger even the scaled-back operations.

"Without immediate financial support, we simply cannot sustain the services that have changed lives for over two decades," says Gilli Sinclair. "After our successful SOS appeal earlier this year, we were hopeful for the future, but several crucial grant applications have not come through. Now, more than ever, we need the public’s help to ensure our Jammers can continue experiencing the magic of StarJam."

How You Can Help

StarJam is appealing to individuals, businesses, and organizations to donate and help save its workshops for New Zealand’s disabled youth. Every contribution counts in keeping StarJam’s services alive. All ideas for generating additional revenue streams are welcomed.

For donations go to: StarJam Appeal: https://starjam-appeal-24.raiselysite.com

