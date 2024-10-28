Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, Remaining Closed Labour Day

Water-logged material on SH6, the Upper Buller Gorge, being cleared today (Photo/Supplied)

The Upper Buller Gorge, SH6, part of the route between Westport and Nelson/Tasman/Canterbury, could remain closed today, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

A significant slip means the highway is closed between the intersection with the Shenandoah highway, SH65, and Inangahua at the SH69 intersection.

Alternative route – but longer

Drivers can take the longer route via the Shenandoah highway (SH65) to Springs Junction and SH7 to Reefton, then SH69 back to Inangahua to reconnect to Westport. (Reverse for leaving Westport to go to Nelson). (See map below)

NZTA crews are working hard to clear the Upper Buller Gorge slip today, the last remaining one in the upper South Island after a weekend of rain, slips, rockfall and snow.

Crews on clean-up today

Elsewhere in Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island, people returning home after Labour Weekend should expect a slower than normal journey with crews clearing up in many places and residual material around the edge of highways. NZTA thanks everyone for taking care around machinery and crews.

Updates here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast/closures/484891

Although the next update should be at 6 pm, if conditions change or progress is made, NZTA will update this information accordingly.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

