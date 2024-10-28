Celebrating Coastguard's Best - Our Awards Of Excellence 2024 Winners

21 October 2024

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana is thrilled to announce the winners of our 2024 Awards of Excellence. These awards celebrate the passion, commitment, and outstanding efforts of our volunteers, whose contributions over the past year have been instrumental in saving lives and supporting communities. Every day, our volunteers pour their time, energy, and passion into their mahi, going above and beyond to keep people safe on the water.

(Photo/Supplied)

Coastguard only exists because of our highly trained and skilled volunteers. Over the past 12 months, more than 2,000 volunteers generously gave 303,048 hours to lifesaving efforts. They responded to 2,867 incidents, bringing 7,196 people to safety and saving 48 lives.

Coastguard extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and nominees for this year’s Awards of Excellence.

Category Winner Unit Supreme Volunteer of the Year Jeff Cramp Coastguard Hokianga Outstanding Leadership Award Jeff Cramp Coastguard Hokianga Air Patrol Volunteer of the Year John McDowell Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol Communications or Incident Management Volunteer of the Year Ian Gabites Coastguard Taranaki Emerging Young Volunteer of the Year Jessica Cameron Coastguard Marlborough Rescue Vessel Volunteer of the Year Graham Weakley Coastguard Wellington Unit Support Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Century) Lisa Delaveau Coastguard Marlborough Community Engagement Unit of the Year Coastguard Marlborough Rescue of the Year (Sponsored by Advanced Optics) Coastguard South Taranaki Unit of the Year (Sponsored by Hutchwilco) Coastguard Queenstown

