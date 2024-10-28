Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrating Coastguard's Best - Our Awards Of Excellence 2024 Winners

Monday, 28 October 2024, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand

21 October 2024

Coastguard Tautiaki Moana is thrilled to announce the winners of our 2024 Awards of Excellence. These awards celebrate the passion, commitment, and outstanding efforts of our volunteers, whose contributions over the past year have been instrumental in saving lives and supporting communities. Every day, our volunteers pour their time, energy, and passion into their mahi, going above and beyond to keep people safe on the water.

(Photo/Supplied)

Coastguard only exists because of our highly trained and skilled volunteers. Over the past 12 months, more than 2,000 volunteers generously gave 303,048 hours to lifesaving efforts. They responded to 2,867 incidents, bringing 7,196 people to safety and saving 48 lives.

Coastguard extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, finalists, and nominees for this year’s Awards of Excellence.

CategoryWinnerUnit
Supreme Volunteer of the YearJeff CrampCoastguard Hokianga
Outstanding Leadership AwardJeff CrampCoastguard Hokianga
Air Patrol Volunteer of the YearJohn McDowellAuckland Coastguard Air Patrol
Communications or Incident Management Volunteer of the YearIan GabitesCoastguard Taranaki
Emerging Young Volunteer of the YearJessica CameronCoastguard Marlborough
Rescue Vessel Volunteer of the YearGraham WeakleyCoastguard Wellington
Unit Support Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Century)Lisa DelaveauCoastguard Marlborough
Community Engagement Unit of the YearCoastguard Marlborough 

Rescue of the Year

(Sponsored by Advanced Optics)

Coastguard South Taranaki 

Unit of the Year

(Sponsored by Hutchwilco)

Coastguard Queenstown 
