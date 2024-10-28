Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Navy Divers Carry Out Daily Reconnaissance On HMNZS Manawanui

Monday, 28 October 2024, 5:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui incident response:

  • Currently, a team of 20 Navy divers from HMNZS Matataua are leading underwater surveillance of HMNZS Manawanui. Dive tasks include fuel leak monitoring and containment, checks on the integrity of the main fuel tanks, damage assessment and any physical changes to the vessel, and as required retrieval of equipment and debris from the vessel and its surrounds.
  • A surface team of five, supporting two divers, conduct multiple dives of up to 25 minutes in duration. Diving operations are conducted following strict safety and risk management processes. Medical and safety personnel are available on site and form part of the diving capability.
  • Deliberate and meticulous planning is conducted for each dive utilising data and information provided by underwater surveillance and monitoring.
  • Commodore Andrew Brown said he would like to note and celebrate with the people of Samoa on the very successful hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government event which concluded over the weekend.
  • “Our priority remains to mitigate any possible environmental impacts for Samoa. We continue this activity in support of the Samoan Government, who are managing the overall response,” he said.
© Scoop Media

