Looking For Grazing Opportunities? Battle Hill Wants You!

Monday, 28 October 2024, 9:54 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Wed, Oct 16, 2024

Image /Greater Wellington

Greater Wellington is calling for Expressions of Interest for a range of new farming activities and uses of the facilities at Battle Hill Farm Forest Park.

This is a great opportunity for those looking at sustainable options for grazing and animal husbandry. A wide variety of animals and activities are compatible with the park’s facilities, whether it’s miniature Nigerian goats, kune kune pigs or highland cattle.

Greater Wellington’s Team Leader for Western Parks, Jeremy Paterson welcomed the opportunity for diversifying the park’s attractions.

"Being the only regional park that focuses on farming education for visitors, we are looking forward to possibly hosting a wider variety of livestock at Battle Hill. It is an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about and interact with animals they might not otherwise encounter."

It’s not just pasture animal activities that the park is open to. The onsite woolshed, yards and homestead are all potential spaces for proposals, providing they align with park values. Uses that would benefit visitor experience in other ways such as a café or events venue are also possibilities.

For more information, visit: Greater Wellington — Expression of Interest for sustainable grazing




 
 
 
