Kiri And Lou Starts Production On Feature Film At UC

Tue, Oct 22, 2024

Image / Supplied

A relationship between Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) and a globally successful, local production company is the latest exciting development for the University’s Digital Screen students.

Centred on empathy, the Kiri and Lou series from Christchurch animation studio Stretchy has captivated young audiences worldwide. The upcoming film, Kiri and Lou Rarararara! tells the origin story of Kiri and Lou's friendship, adding depth to the beloved characters.

Hand-crafted in stop motion, the film features charming, clay creatures set in a whimsical world created from cut-out paper. Just like the series, the film will showcase some of New Zealand’s top creative talents, including Jemaine Clement, Olivia Tennet, Rima Te Wiata, Jaquie Brown and Josh Thomson, alongside writer and director Harry Sinclair and composer Don McGlashan.

As production gets underway, some of the world’s best stop-motion animators will descend on Ōtautahi Christchurch and UC’s Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct to bring the film to fruition, providing unique opportunities for UC students to observe the animation production process up close.

Kiri and Lou’s producer, Fiona Copland, says “We’re thrilled for our animators to be housed at Kōawa, in such a creative environment, enjoying goodwill and “can do” from the UC team and helping to inspire students. We’re excited to be there.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The relationship highlights UC’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and excellence within the screen and creative technologies industries.

From 2025, students from UC’s Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours programme will have the chance to attend guest lectures or workshops with Stretchy animators, allowing them to gain valuable industry insight.

“Learning from high calibre animators and industry professionals will empower our students to thrive in the creative sector,” says Professor Kevin Watson, UC Executive Dean of Arts. “We’re excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for the next generation of filmmakers and animators.”

Director of Kōawa Sam Witters further emphasised UC’s dedication to supporting and elevating New Zealand’s screen and creative technology sector.

“We’re delighted to welcome Antony and the whole Kiri and Lou team to Kōawa Creative Technologies Precinct,” Witters said. “Home to students and staff of our Bachelor of Digital Screen degree, the precinct will enable the University to foster collaboration among the best in film, animation, film, game development, and digital production, all while preparing the next generation of creative visionaries for Aotearoa New Zealand.”

UC’s alliance with Kiri and Lou builds on its recent agreement with the internationally renowned Aardman Academy, the academic arm of Aardman Animation, the creators of Wallace and Gromit. As UC’s Kōawa initiative continues to grow, it plays a key role in supporting aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals, helping to build a vibrant creative community in Aotearoa New Zealand and beyond.

Kiri and Lou Rarararara! is financed by the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air, Screen Canterbury and Hinterland. It will be distributed in New Zealand by Vendetta Distribution and internationally by Cake Distribution Ltd.

© Scoop Media

