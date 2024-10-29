Funding Provides Power Boost For Whareama Hall And Community Emergency Hub

Whareama Hall’s role as a key community facility during an emergency has been strengthened following a funding grant to install a solar energy and battery back-up system.

Funding for the new system comes from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) Community Renewable Energy Fund (CREF). The Government allocated $6.5 million from the fund after last year’s severe weather events to further equip selected community buildings in impacted areas to increase community resilience during crisis events.

Located in the Masterton District, Whareama Hall is one of 17 community emergency hubs in the Wairarapa region that provide a place for local residents to gather and request or offer support after a disaster, including during the period before assistance from emergency services is available.

Masterton District Council’s (MDC) Emergency Manager Ben Jessep said the funding grant would help ensure Whareama Hall can operate effectively as a place for locals to go for support when emergencies occur.

“Community emergency hubs such as Whareama Hall are particularly important facilities for our isolated rural communities when disaster strikes. The addition of solar panels and batteries to the hall will mean there is a continuous power supply during an emergency, and will provide a renewable energy source for day-to-day use.”

Whareama Hall is widely used by the local community, including the East Coast Rugby Club, Whareama School and the recently formed pickleball club. Whareama local and East Coast Rugby Club Vice President Dick Tredwell said the addition of a solar energy system to the hall was great news for a community that could be severely impacted by weather events.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The addition of a solar energy and battery system will provide reassurance that there’s a place where the community can gather during emergencies to support each other and coordinate response activities that won’t be affected by power outages,” Mr Tredwell said.

“It’s also heartening to see investment of this nature in a small community. The hall is at the centre of many of Whareama’s activities and the new energy system will further equip it for our use.”

MBIE worked with local councils and a range of government, iwi, civil defence and community agencies to select suitable sites in each of the impacted regions for the renewable energy systems. Around 70 buildings throughout the country have been identified to receive grants through the fund. Other Wairarapa sites to receive CREF grants are Hau Ariki Marae in South Wairarapa and the Gladstone Sports Complex.

Installation of the solar panels and batteries at Whareama Hall is expected to be completed by the end of November.

© Scoop Media

