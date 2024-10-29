Dotterel Nest Safety A Priority During Breeding Season

Extra care should be taken on beaches and riverbanks to protect threatened dotterels and their nests during breeding season, says Greater Wellington Environment chair Penny Gaylor.

The breeding season takes place from September to January, when the birds nest in soft sandy areas on beaches and gravel flats around rivers, exposing them to risk from humans, dogs and vehicles.

Cr Gaylor says the public should think twice before driving on beaches during the breeding season.

“We all love spending time at the beach but it's important we allow our shorebirds to have space.We ask the public to reconsider driving on beaches and if they must, to stay vigilant and protect our precious manu,” Cr Gaylor says.

“As well as nesting along our braided rivers, dotterels nest above the hightide line on beaches, so driving on the harder sand near the low tide level means less risk to nests.”

Hamish Carson, Greater Wellington advisor environment restoration, says dotterel nests are difficult to see.

“Dotterel eggs and chicks are camouflaged to blend in with the sand and gravel, so they are extremely difficult to spot, especially when travelling in a vehicle.” Mr Carson says.

“Even the adults are at risk as we saw recently, with a mature banded dotterel being run over by a quad bike in Kaikōura. Walkers and dog owners should also exercise caution.

"We are working hard to protect key nesting sites from predators in areas we manage, so we'd love the public's help in ensuring the next generation of our dotterels make it off the ground."

Known nesting locations of dotterels include Riversdale Beach, Castlepoint, north Kāpiti, Petone, Baring Head, Parangarahu Lakes, Eastbourne and Ōnoke Spit.

To report injured dotterels and other conservation emergencies, call the DOC hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

