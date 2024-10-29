SH1 Te Kamo Bypass, Whangārei, Overnight Closure Next Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 Te Kamo Bypass, Whangārei, will be closed between Great North Road and Kamo Road from 7pm on Monday 4 November to 5am on Tuesday 5 November for streetlight replacement.

Contractors will make the most of the closure to undertake other road maintenance activity, such as vegetation clearing and pothole repairs.

Regular traffic will be detoured via Kamo township. The detour is expected to add less than five minutes to people’s journeys.

The detour route is not approved for HPMV and over-dimension loads. They will be queued and escorted through the site approximately every 20 minutes, as required.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained during the works. The equipment used may create noise, however we will do our best to minimise disruption.

This work is weather dependent and in the case of unsuitable weather, will be deferred to the next suitable day. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important work to improve the safety and efficiency of our roads.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

