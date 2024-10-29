UPDATE: Body Located In Water, Eastbourne

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn:

Police can now confirm the identity of the man whose body was recovered from the water in Eastbourne yesterday.

A formal identification process has now been completed, and has determined it is the body of missing man Terrence Jameson.

The circumstances of Terrence’s death remain unexplained, and as part of our ongoing inquiries Police are still seeking information from the public.

Terrence was last seen on a track behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt on Friday 25 October, and Police are asking anyone who may have seen Terrence that day to come forward.

He had his electric one-wheel scooter with him, however could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.

Terrence may also have been wearing, or carrying, distinctive red basketball boots.

Anyone who may have information which could help Police piece together what happened is asked to please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.

