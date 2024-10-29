Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Body Located In Water, Eastbourne

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Hamish Blackburn:

Police can now confirm the identity of the man whose body was recovered from the water in Eastbourne yesterday.

A formal identification process has now been completed, and has determined it is the body of missing man Terrence Jameson.

The circumstances of Terrence’s death remain unexplained, and as part of our ongoing inquiries Police are still seeking information from the public.

Terrence was last seen on a track behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt on Friday 25 October, and Police are asking anyone who may have seen Terrence that day to come forward.

He had his electric one-wheel scooter with him, however could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.

Terrence may also have been wearing, or carrying, distinctive red basketball boots.

Anyone who may have information which could help Police piece together what happened is asked to please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 