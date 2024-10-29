Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Surf Lifeguards Celebrate A Safe Start To Surf Lifesaving Patrols

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

It was a relatively uneventful start to the surf lifesaving patrol season across the motu this Labour Weekend, with just one person rescued in the Eastern Region and no beaches being patrolled in the South Island.

Over the three-day Labour Weekend, 250 preventative actions were taken involving 3,499 people across 28 patrolled beaches.

Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO says it was good to get the season underway and was happy to see a low number of incidents, compared with the high number of preventative actions – meaning surf lifeguards were intervening early to ensure the safety of the public.

“Our surf lifeguards have been working hard over the winter to keep their fitness and skills up. As the weather improves and more people visit the beach we know their expertise will be in high demand.”

At Mount Maunganui a standup paddleboarder dislocated their shoulder and lifeguards provided first aid to the patient, assisting them until paramedics arrived on scene.

There was a Search and Rescue callout for the Manawatu Tararua squad after a boat capsized on the sandbar to the south of the Manawatu River Inlet. Lifeguards responded from Himatangi Beach and Levin-Waitarere Beach. Two people made their own way back to shore, reported to lifeguards at Levin-Waitarere where Police and St John personnel were also waiting and required no further assistance.

The most visited beach was Hot Water Beach, with 670 beachgoers on Sunday.

“Our volunteer surf lifeguards worked for nearly 5,000 hours over the Labour Weekend to keep swimmers and beachgoers safe. In all, it was a pleasing and safe start to the 2024-5 season,” said Steve.

Aggregated patrol statistics (national):

No. of rescues performed1
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids4
No. of minor first aids10
No. of searches2
No. of preventatives250
No. of people involved3,499
No. of peak head count7,219
No. of hours worked4,839.5

Northern Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: Members of the Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol Search & Rescue squad continued a search tasking in the Whangārei Harbour, assisting Police and LandSAR with clearing Skull Creek and areas of Bream Head from Urquharts Bay to Peach Cove.

Monday: Nothing of note.

Northern Region Statistics:

No. of rescues performed0
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids3
No. of minor first aids7
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives166
No. of people involved973
No. of peak head count3,402
No. of hours worked3,012.5

Eastern Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: Nothing of note.

Sunday: A stand up paddleboarder dislocated their shoulder at Mt Maunganui. Surf lifeguards provided first aid to the patient, assisting them until paramedics arrived on scene.

Monday: Nothing of note.

Eastern Region Statistics:

No. of people rescued1
No. of people assisted0
No. of major first aids1
No. of minor first aids2
No. of searches1
No. of preventatives77
No. of people involved2,487
No. of peak head count3,535
No. of hours worked1,727

Central Region patrol summary and statistics:

Saturday: Westshore (Napier) and Riversdale (Wairarapa) commenced their patrol seasons. Meanwhile, search and rescue squads from the Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club and Levin Waitārere Beach Surf Lifesaving Club responded to a call-out

for the Manawatū/Tararua Surf Lifesaving Search & Rescue squad after a boat capsized on the sandbar to the South of the Manawatu River Inlet. Two patients made their own way back to shore and reported to surf lifeguards, where Police and St John personnel were also waiting. The patients required no further assistance.

Sunday: Nothing of note.

Monday: Nothing of note.

Central Region Statistics:

Rescues0
Assists0
Major First Aids0
Minor First Aids1
Searches1
Preventatives7
Number involved39
Peak Head Count282
Hours worked100

Southern Region patrol summary and statistics:

No beaches were patrolling in Southern Region this weekend.

