Serious Crash, Longridge, Southland - Southern
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the
intersection of Mandeville Kingston Crossing Road and Dunn
and Cody Road, Longridge, Southland.
Emergency
services responded around 2:15pm.
It appears two
people are in a serious and critical condition.
The
Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is
closed, and diversions are being put in
place.
