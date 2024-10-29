Serious Crash, Longridge, Southland - Southern

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mandeville Kingston Crossing Road and Dunn and Cody Road, Longridge, Southland.

Emergency services responded around 2:15pm.

It appears two people are in a serious and critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, and diversions are being put in place.

