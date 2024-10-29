Teams Search Harbour And Bay For Missing Swimmer

The search for a missing swimmer in Whangārei Harbour is continuing in a limited capacity.

The 83-year-old man went swimming daily in Whangārei Harbour but failed to return from his swim on Sunday 20 October. He was reported missing on Monday 21 October and since then, Police, Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue, and Surf Life Saving New Zealand have been searching the Whangārei Harbour and Bream Bay.

Sadly, there has been no sign of the man and Police are reassessing the search to ensure all likely places have been covered.

Police have been in contact with the man’s family and support is being provided to them at what is an understandably difficult time.

A rāhui remains in place for at least one more week.

Police would still like to hear from members of the public who may have information to help us, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be.

If you saw the swimmer, have any dashcam footage from the area or have any information, please update us online now or call 105, referencing file number 241021/1742.

Police would like to thank Northland & Far North Search and Rescue, Surf Life Saving NZ, volunteers from Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Whangarei and Whangaruru, the Northland Harbour Master and the Onerahi Yacht who have all been involved in the search.

