Update: Gang Related Funeral, Hutt Valley And Porirua

Police have been present today as a funeral procession travelled between Hutt Valley and Porirua and can report that attendees are now dispersing.

Hutt Valley Prevention Manager Inspector Shaun Lingard says: “We acknowledge that the procession caused disruption to traffic flows in the area, and we’d like to thank members of the public for their patience while the funeral procession made its way through our District.

“A significant Police attendance helped ensure public safety around this event. While there were no arrests made today, we will be following up on information gathered relating to unlawful behaviour, to determine what further enforcement action will be taken.

Police will continue to monitor the event as attendees disperse and will take action as required.

If you are concerned about your safety, or witness illegal behaviour happening now, please call 111 immediately.

To report, or send in any footage of the unlawful behaviour, we encourage you to file a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

