Government Supports ChildFund In Typhoon Yagi Recovery

The long-term impacts of Typhoon Yagi that hit Vietnam in early September will be devastating. The New Zealand government has committed additional funding to support ChildFund New Zealand’s recovery efforts in the country.

"For every dollar that the New Zealand public donate to the typhon recovery, the government will match it with $3 dollars. This will make a real difference to communities trying to get their lives back on track after Vietnam’s most powerful typhoon in 30 years. A $100 donation from the public will become $400," says Josie Pagani, CEO of ChildFund.

The impact of the cyclone is continuing to be felt:

3.6 million people impacted

307 deaths so far

Thousands injured in landslides and floods

More than 240,000 homes damaged or washed away

Over 200,000 hectares of rice and crops damaged by floodwater

Nearly 2.3 million livestock and poultry died

1,530 schools badly damaged and closed, taking away children’s access to learning, food and safety.

It will take time for the economy to recover. The typhoon disrupted income generating industries, like agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. About 60 percent of factories experienced flooding during the cyclone.

"That means jobs have gone, while the cost of groceries has skyrocketed with the loss of vast amounts of crops and livestock," says Josie Pagani.

ChildFund, with the support of generous New Zealanders, have been working with children and communities in Vietnam for over 15 years to remove the barriers that prevent those children learning and succeeding in life.

Support for the typhon recovery will help provide:

Clean water to reduce the risk of water borne diseases like diarrhoea and cholera

School uniforms, supplies and equipment

Psychological support for children traumatized by the loss of family members, and homes

Dignity items for girls

Repairs to critical infrastructure

Child protection

Please donate here: https://childfund.donorsupport.co/page/FUNCFUDNLMB

