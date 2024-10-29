Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Supports ChildFund In Typhoon Yagi Recovery

Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 11:09 pm
Press Release: Childfund NZ

The long-term impacts of Typhoon Yagi that hit Vietnam in early September will be devastating. The New Zealand government has committed additional funding to support ChildFund New Zealand’s recovery efforts in the country.

"For every dollar that the New Zealand public donate to the typhon recovery, the government will match it with $3 dollars. This will make a real difference to communities trying to get their lives back on track after Vietnam’s most powerful typhoon in 30 years. A $100 donation from the public will become $400," says Josie Pagani, CEO of ChildFund.

The impact of the cyclone is continuing to be felt:

  • 3.6 million people impacted
  • 307 deaths so far
  • Thousands injured in landslides and floods
  • More than 240,000 homes damaged or washed away
  • Over 200,000 hectares of rice and crops damaged by floodwater
  • Nearly 2.3 million livestock and poultry died
  • 1,530 schools badly damaged and closed, taking away children’s access to learning, food and safety.

It will take time for the economy to recover. The typhoon disrupted income generating industries, like agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism. About 60 percent of factories experienced flooding during the cyclone.

"That means jobs have gone, while the cost of groceries has skyrocketed with the loss of vast amounts of crops and livestock," says Josie Pagani.

ChildFund, with the support of generous New Zealanders, have been working with children and communities in Vietnam for over 15 years to remove the barriers that prevent those children learning and succeeding in life.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Support for the typhon recovery will help provide:

  • Clean water to reduce the risk of water borne diseases like diarrhoea and cholera
  • School uniforms, supplies and equipment
  • Psychological support for children traumatized by the loss of family members, and homes
  • Dignity items for girls
  • Repairs to critical infrastructure
  • Child protection

Please donate here: https://childfund.donorsupport.co/page/FUNCFUDNLMB

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Childfund NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 