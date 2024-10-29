Celebrating 40 Years Of Sister City Relations Between Hamilton And Saitama City, Japan

Hamilton, New Zealand, [October 2024]

This week, Hamilton Mayor, Paula Southgate, warmly welcomed the Mayor of Saitama City in Japan, Hayato Shimizu, and his delegation, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of sister-city relations between Hamilton and Saitama City.

The visit was an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring ties that have connected the two cities since the signing of a Sister-City agreement on 14 May 1984, and explore opportunities to grow the relationship.

Mayor Paula Southgate said, “It was a great privilege to welcome Mayor Shimizu to Hamilton Kirikiriroa for this significant occasion. Saitama City is Hamilton’s longest-standing sister-city, and this anniversary is testament to the lasting friendship and deep bonds between our two cities.

This week, we reaffirmed our ties, had in depth economic discussions and committed to exploring additional avenues for collaboration. We are jointly committed to delivering tangible benefits to both cities.”

Discussions covered a range of topics, including sustainable development, water innovation, sports performance and medical technology.

Over the past four decades, the relationship between Hamilton and Saitama City has flourished. One of the highlights of the Hamilton-Saitama partnership is the annual exchange between schools. Each year, more than 70 students from junior high schools in Saitama City visit Hamilton to stay with local families, participate in school life, and enjoy what Hamilton and the Waikato region has to offer. These exchanges foster lasting friendships and cultural understanding.

The delegation’s visit programme included a formal meeting at Council, a visit to the Maersk Hamilton Coldstore in the Ruakura superhub to see their end-to end supply chain management, visits to Waikato Innovation Park, to connect with operations at Spring Sheep Milk Co and Greengrower (Indoor Vertical Farm), and an opportunity to learn about the partnership between Waikato Tainui and the park.

The tour concluded with a visit to Hamilton Gardens. The Japanese garden at Hamilton Gardens, a symbol of the friendship between the cities, was established with support from the Japan World Exposition 1970 Commemorative Fund and the former Urawa City (now part of Saitama City), further highlighting the enduring cultural ties between the cities.

Ewan Wilson, Chair of Hamilton City Council’s Economic Development Committee, said the visit was a significant opportunity to showcase Hamilton’s diverse economy and open further doors for Hamilton businesses.

“We must continue to leverage our sister-city relationship with Saitama, to encourage business opportunities and investment in Hamilton, particularly in education, infrastructure and water innovation.”

Mayor Southgate and Councillor Wilson were joined by Japanese Consul General, Mr Shinji Matsui, and Vice Consul, Ms Kawashima, from the Consulate-General of Japan in Auckland, Hamilton City Council Chief Executive, Lance Vervoort, and Hamilton City Council’s Economic Development Programme Manager, Mike Bennett.

Saitama City’s delegation included the Mayor, Council Chairman, selected Councillors and senior officials from the Bureau of Economic Affairs, Tourism and International Exchange Division. The delegation also included the son of the original Chairman, who was involved in the signing of the sister-city agreement in 1984.

