Rahui - Eastbourne, Lower Hutt

Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 9:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Supplied/NZ Police

A rahui has been placed near Eastbourne, Lower Hutt, after the recovery of Terrence Jameson’s body from the water on Monday.

Yesterday evening Te Āti Awa representative Kura Moeahu (Chairman of Waiwhetū Marae and Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa) performed karakia where Mr Terrence Jameson was located the previous day at Point Arthur.

The rāhui has been laid down which takes effect immediately from Lion’s Rock heading out to Mākaro (Ward Island) then diagonally south towards the point closest to Lake Kōhangapiripiri.

Out of respect for Mr Jameson’s whānau, Te Āti Awa iwi asks that kaimoana not be taken and recreational activities not take place in this area until the rāhui is lifted on Saturday 2 November at 7am.

