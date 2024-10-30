Feedback Wanted On ACC’s Occupational Diseases List

MBIE is seeking feedback on proposed additions to the list of diseases covered under ACC where there is a link to workplace exposure.

Accident Compensation Policy Manager Bridget Duley says ACC’s list of occupational diseases, known as Schedule 2, provides a more direct route to accessing cover where it is highly likely the disease is caused by workplace exposure.

“One example of a proposed addition is if a person was exposed to nickel at work and later developed nasal cancer – it is more likely than not that the exposure to nickel caused their condition,” says Ms Duley.

“Before making changes to Schedule 2, all New Zealanders are invited to have their say during the consultation which runs from today until 27 November 2024.”

Schedule 2 may lead to a person receiving their claim decision faster, as less evidence is required of the claimant when a link between the illness and workplace is already indicated in the Schedule 2 list.

The list was last updated over 15 years ago, so an update is necessary to ensure ACC legislation is current and to improve access to cover.

A panel of independent health experts has proposed fourteen additions to Schedule 2, including nine new entries and amendments to five existing entries. The panel has based its recommendations on the latest scientific evidence assessing the links between disease and work-related exposure.

The panel also recommended including firefighting as a causal factor in the development of bladder cancer and mesothelioma, and welding as a causal factor in the development of ocular melanoma.

“Evidence shows there are strong links between firefighting and welding and some associated conditions.

“All feedback will be considered in confirming the final changes, which will be included in the Schedule 2 list in mid-2025,” says Ms Duley.

For more information and to make a submission: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/have-your-say/seeking-feedback-on-accs-occupational-diseases-list

Notes:

The proposed additions to the Schedule 2 list of occupational diseases are: Erionite and malignant mesothelioma Infrared radiation and heat-induced cataracts Nickel and nasal cancer Ammonia and chronic corneal ulcer 1,2-Dichloropropane and cholangiocarcinoma Butadiene and leukaemia Trichloroethylene and kidney cancer Welding and ocular melanoma Firefighting and mesothelioma Potroom emissions and asthma (amended entry) Asbestos and laryngeal cancer (amended entry) Asbestos and ovarian cancer (amended entry) Vinyl chloride and hepatocellular carcinoma (amended entry) Firefighting and bladder cancer (amended entry).

There have been two previous public consultations on Schedule 2. The first was held from 17 March to 28 April 2022 and sought feedback on the design of the review framework. The second was held from 15 April to 17 May 2023 and sought the public’s suggested additions to Schedule 2.

As Schedule 2 is updated through an Order in Council, not an Amendment Bill, there will be no Select Committee process to scrutinise officials’ decision-making. Therefore, public consultation is important to ensure a wide range of feedback is received.

The members of the independent panel are: Professor David McBride, University of Otago Associate Professor Deborah Read, Massey University Dr Chris Walls, occupational medicine specialist Dr Mary Obele, Specialist Occupational and Environmental Physician (project technical advisor).

The consultation will be open for four weeks from 30 October 2024 to 27 November 2024.

