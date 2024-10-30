Information Sought Following Crash North Of Waipawa

Police investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, north of Waipawa on Tuesday 29 October are wanting to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

The crash was reported at about 7pm.

Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage of a black Toyota hatchback or a silver Nissan sedan, who were both travelling in the northbound lane of State Highway 2.

Initial enquiries suggest speed was not a factor in this crash. Thankfully nobody was injured.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241029/0687.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

