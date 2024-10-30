HMNZS Canterbury To Return Items From The Manawanui To New Zealand
- The HMNZS Canterbury, departs Apia today, for New Zealand with items from the Manawanui on board.
- Among the items are the three containers removed from the reef following the grounding and subsequent sinking of Manawanui. These have been checked and passed by the Ministry for Primary Industries in Samoa before loading on board.
- NZDF Senior National Representative, Commodore Andrew Brown took the opportunity to visit the Canterbury and thanked the ship’s company, and Embarked Aviation detachment for their contribution to CHOGM and Operation Resolution.
- Commodore Brown said, “The Canterbury supported Operation Resolution by transporting Maritime NZ equipment to Samoa. It’s now returning to New Zealand with Manawanui’s two rigid inflatable boats, equipment, and the three containers removed from the reef last week.”
- The Canterbury is returning home to prepare to respond to the high risk weather season coming up in the Pacific after contributing to New Zealand’s support of CHOGM, by providing a platform to operate helicopters and transport equipment such as Hato Hone St Johns ambulances to Samoa.
- “As Canterbury returns to New Zealand, we remain focused on our priorities and the complex and technical process of fuel removal. Work is continuing on engaging a company to undertake this task,” Commodore Brown said.