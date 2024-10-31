Council Funding For Four Kāpiti Museum And Heritage Projects

Kāpiti Coast District Council has allocated funding totalling $35,000 for 2024/25 to four museum and heritage projects in the district.

Customer and community group manager Brendan Owens said all applicants reflected a strong focus on preserving and presenting heritage items and stories to the community.

“We are delighted to see our museums ensuring our local stories are captured and presented to the wider world. They’re also passing on vital skills in preserving our artefacts,” Mr Owens said.

The successful applicants are the Kāpiti Coast Museum, the Kāpiti Aviation Museum, Steam Inc., and the Paekākāriki Station Museum.

Overall, the projects will provide a better visitor experience and add to the professionalism and endurance of our local heritage storytelling.

Mr Owens said central government legislation requires councils to identify and protect cultural heritage.

“We have an important role in working with our communities to ensure that locally significant heritage is protected and celebrated.

“The role of museums is changing. They can unlock wider conversations that help us understand more about our contemporary communities, and how to work together to make the future better.”

Kāpiti can be proud of the professionalism and standing of our museums, which couldn’t be achieved without the passion and commitment of volunteers, he said.

“We are so grateful for the enormous commitment of time and expertise that volunteers in all our museums and heritage sites pour into this mahi.”

For more about the projects receiving funding go to www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/MuseumHeritage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

