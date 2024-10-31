Serious Crash: Taradale Road, Napier

Motorists on Taradale Road in Napier should expect delays following a crash this morning.

One person has critical injuries following a collision between two vehicles at the intersection with Riverbend Road at Onekawa. The crash was reported about 8.10am.

A lamp post has fallen in the crash and the northbound lane of the highway is blocked.

The road will be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

