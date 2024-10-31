Never Too Late To Make A Splash In The Hurunui

Gilbert Croft (80) enjoys a swim at the MainPower Amberley Pool. Photo/Supplied.

After conquering two bouts of cancer, Amberley resident Gilbert Croft decided it was time he confronted his fear of swimming.

At the age of 79, he enrolled in adult swim lessons at the MainPower Amberley Pool.

"I hadn't realised how deeply I'd carried that fear for 69 years,” Croft says.

He still remembers the moment the fear began.

Croft was 10 years old when he was jostled into the deep end of a swimming pool by a rowdy fellow student. He retains a vivid memory of the weight of his leather shoes and woolen school uniform dragging him down.

“That fear never really leaves you. Learning to swim gives you the ability to control that fear.”

Controlling the fear, he says, was made possible thanks to the “dedicated” Hurunui District Council team at the pool, who recognised his “trepidation” and understood the potential risks.

Council’s Amberley Pool Supervisor Anne Frankland says it’s challenging for many adults to admit they can’t swim.

“For many adults, the idea of learning to swim can seem daunting, if not impossible.”

Like Croft, bad childhood experiences could have created a fear of water. Others might never have had an opportunity to learn to swim, especially if they didn’t grow up in New Zealand.

This season, Croft, now 80, has signed on for an Open Season Pass to the pool.

“I don’t want people who can’t swim to think they can just jump in the water,” Croft says. “That fear is nature’s way to keep you safe.”

Frankland says it’s important to provide a safe environment where learners feel comfortable to learn vital water skills for the first time – at any age.

“It’s actually never too late to learn to swim. It’s about building confidence and supporting the person until they feel competent.”

There are many reasons why adults take that first step to learn to swim, Frankland says.

“Physiotherapists often recommend swimming and other exercise in water as excellent for fitness, as well as rehabilitation for injuries, and we have several adult swimmers coming to us because of this. Some of our adult learners tell us that having children is their motivation. They want to be confident in the water with their children and able to help them if they get into difficulty.”

Croft says having cancer left him “needing to do things I hadn’t done before”. There were other reasons as well.

“My sons can swim. I had decided I didn’t want them to be in the same position. Now I have grandchildren and I want to be able to enjoy being in the water with them.”

Whatever the reason, the MainPower Amberley Pool staff are keen to help all ages to make a splash in the Hurunui. Pop into the pool to start your journey.

For opening times and classes, please see

www.hurunui.govt.nz/recreation/mainpower-amberley-swimming-pool

