Police Find Shotgun Following Road Rage Incident

Police in South Auckland have taken another firearm off the streets following a road rage incident in Hampton Downs.

(Photo/Supplied)

At about 6pm, a member of the public contacted Police stating that a person travelling in a yellow vehicle had allegedly pointed a gun at them while travelling north on State Highway 1.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says within minutes Police located the vehicle north of Ramarama and observed it exiting at Drury.

“The Police Eagle helicopter has provided support as ground units initiated an armed vehicle stop on Chichester Drive, Papakura.

“During a search of the car, a loaded shotgun was located along with a number of shotgun cartridges.”

Inspector Hoyes says three people were taken into custody without incident.

“Thanks to the detailed and prompt report made by a member of the public, we were able to act quickly to locate the vehicle of interest and take one more firearm off the street.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities.”

If you witness any unlawful activity and it is happening now, please contact Police on 111 as soon as possible with as much information as possible, including descriptions of the offenders, their vehicles, and what direction they may have travelled in.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 22-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court today charged with presenting a firearm at a person, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

