Private Plan Change Decision Triggers Final Step

Kaipara District Council has agreed to incorporate Private Plan Change 83 (PPC83), Cove Road North Precinct (The Rise) into the Operative Kaipara District Plan.

The development area is located on Cove Road Mangawhai. The approval rezones approximately 56.9 hectares of land from rural to residential, allowing for the potential development of up to 380 dwellings.

Private plan changes follow a strict process, which is set out in the Resource Management Act 1991.

The approved provisions will be incorporated into the Operative Kaipara District Plan from 26 November 2024.

You can read more about PPC 83 Cove Road North Precinct (The Rise): https://www.kaipara.govt.nz/the-rise

You can read the full report on the Kaipara District Council meeting agenda and watch the council decision on the Kaipara District Council Youtube Channel (32:53 in): https://www.youtube.com/live/Wm7AIo9gLb0?si=i0_DIOFOFJtMQJmT&t=1973

