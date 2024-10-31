Interislander Is Implementing Improvements In Wake Of Grounding

Interislander is implementing an array of improvements, especially in change and contractor management, to ensure the successful future integration of new systems on its ferries, Interislander Executive General Manager Duncan Roy says.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission today released a “Final interim factual report” on the grounding of Aratere on 21 June. The report does not include any findings or recommendations.

“The safety of our customers, the public and our people is paramount. Our response to this incident reflects our commitment to learning from it and doing better,” Mr Roy says.

Immediately following the grounding, Interislander worked with Kongsberg, which provided the new steering system, to understand what had happened.

“Having identified the cause of the event, we issued new guidance on the use of the autopilot system and upgraded re-training of deck staff on the control system. This was followed by a full competency test and updated direction on best practice use.

“We are continuing to implement recommended actions based on lessons we have learned in our own investigation. We are focused on training, change management and bridge management, and are continuing to work with Kongsberg.

Interislander has established a Technical Advisory Group (TAG) to regularly review asset performance, operational and technical standards and change management. The TAG has worked with independent engineering consultants to review and enhance Interislander’s risk assessment processes.

Aratere has made around 300 sailings since returning to service following the incident, and for the past two months our fleet has achieved 100 per cent reliability and a 94 per cent on-time performance.

“On average each year, Interislander operates around 3,400 crossings of Cook Strait, safely carrying more than 620,000 passengers, 230,000 cars and 73,000 commercial vehicles.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

