Fatal Crash Following Fleeing Driver Incident, Rotorua

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Herby Ngawhika, Rotorua Area Commander.

A person has died following a serious crash in Owhata, after initially fleeing Police.

At around 11.30am a vehicle of interest was identified on Haupapa Street, Rotorua. Police signalled it to stop but it failed to do so and instead fled from Police.

A pursuit was initiated and a short time later, the vehicle collided with another vehicle on Vaughan Road.

Despite efforts of emergency services, the driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries and was transported to Rotorua Hospital..

The two occupants of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Rotorua Hospital.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible, follow diversions, and expect delays.

As standard practice, the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the crash.

If you have information that may assist Police, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz [1] or call 105.

© Scoop Media

