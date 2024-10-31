Kāpiti Coast Representation Arrangements For The 2025 Local Elections Decided

Kāpiti Coast District Council today resolved their final representation proposal which retains the overall structure of ten councillors, one mayor, and five community boards, with the new Kapiti Coast Māori Ward councillor replacing one districtwide councillor.

The final arrangements also include moving the Paekākāriki-Raumati and Paraparaumu general ward boundaries and Paekākāriki and Paraparaumu community board boundaries at Emerald Glen and Valley Road to the east.

The community board membership and structure remain the same.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says following Council’s decision to affirm the establishment of a Māori ward and community indication that current arrangements were working well, Council consulted on an initial proposal for the Council structure for the 2025 local body elections.

Council received 442 written and nine oral submissions on its initial proposal.

“Following the review of these submissions, Council today resolved to make three amendments in their final proposal,” says Mayor Holborow.

“A submission from mana whenua prompted us to change the Māori ward name to ‘Kapiti Coast Māori Ward’.

“Based on feedback we’d received from the 2021 representation review; we’d proposed to move the Ōtaki and Waikanae ward and community board boundaries at Te Horo, further south past Te Hapua Road. Submissions received during this representation review, particularly from residents in Te Horo directly affected by the proposed changes, means we have decided to retain the current boundaries.

“Councillors also discussed the discrepancy between councillor appointments on community boards and considered it more equitable to only appoint one councillor to each community board.

“This removes the discrepancy between community boards and will mean only one councillor from either the Paraparaumu General Ward or the Kapiti Coast Māori Ward will be appointed to the Paraparaumu Community Board.”

“We’re really appreciative of those who have been involved in the process,” says Mayor Holborow.

“While the representation review was instigated following the decision to establish the Kapiti Coast Māori Ward, it has always been about ensuring communities of interest are kept together and have easy access to an elected member who represents them best.”

Council’s final proposal meets the Local Electoral Act (2001) fair representation criteria, or the plus or minus ten percent rule where each general ward councillor represents between 6,886 to 8,416 people each. However, anyone wishing to appeal or object to Council’s final proposal must do so in writing by 5pm, Friday 6 December 2024.

An appeal may be made by a person or organisation who submitted on the initial proposal about matters related to their original submission.

An objection may be lodged by any person or organisation on issues where the final proposal differs from the initial proposal. The objection must identify the matters to which the objection relates to.

To make an appeal or an objection, people can use a form available on Council’s website, in libraries and service centres, or by emailing governance@kapiticoast.govt.nz.

Any appeals or objections to the final proposal received will be forwarded to the Local Government Commission (LGC) by 20 December 2024 for a determination on Council’s final representation arrangements. A decision by the LGC will be given no later than 10 April 2025.

The principle of a Māori ward cannot be appealed. During the 2025 elections Council will hold a poll to determine the future of the Māori ward for the 2028 and 2031 elections.

