Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Calls For Respect For Animal Control Officers’ Vital Work Supporting Public Safety

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu District Council is calling on the community to respect the very difficult and important job Animal Control Officers perform, and to support public safety by ensuring that their dogs are always kept under control.

Sharon Robinson, Executive Manager - Regulatory & Customer Services, said that our Animal Control Officers are dedicated to ensuring the safety of our communities. "We ask dog owners secure their pets on their property to prevent them from roaming freely and when out in public ensure that they are under control at all times. "This is a legal requirement under the Dog Control Act to protect the safety of people and other animals," she said.

"We know that pet dogs are much-loved members of the whānau. However, when a dog roams and causes injury or death to people or other animals, it leaves Council with no choice but to protect the community."

Animal Control Officers are kept extremely busy responding to calls from concerned residents and visitors to our district about roaming dogs and the damage they are causing.

"Last week we received a report of a deeply concerning incident where roaming dogs entered school grounds and harmed a five-year-old child. This is on-top of recent incidents where stock have been worried and killed by roaming dogs and is an alarming reminder of the potential risks posed by dogs that are not kept under control.

The Animal Control team is committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone, and while we deeply empathise with everyone affected by these tragic incidents, we make no apology for the tough decisions that must be made when dogs pose a threat to the community," said Mrs Robinson.

"Our Animal Control Officers deal with incredibly taxing situations that are emotionally distressing for everyone involved — the officers, the victims, and the dog owners. Their primary focus is to keep our communities safe, and we ask the public to support the difficult work they do on their behalf,” she said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 