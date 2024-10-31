Pōneke Is Set To Sleigh This Festive Season

Pōneke will be kicking-off the start of the festive season with a busy schedule of whānau friendly, accessible, fun and entertaining events and activities for all to enjoy.

There’s ‘noel’ time like the present to get into the festive spirit, so check out what’s coming up and be there with bells on – the more the merrier.

Wellington Heritage Festival

Various locations

26 Oct – 17 Nov

The Wellington Heritage Festival has over three weeks of events and activities celebrating the people, places, and stories from Pōneke to the Wairarapa. Check out the many tours and events on during the Wellington Heritage festival at wellingtonheritagefestival.co.nz

Wellington Phoenix v Auckland FC

Saturday 2 November | 5pm kick-off

Sky Stadium

The inaugural local derby, and a first for football in Aotearoa, the Wellington Phoenix men will host their Auckland counterparts in an epic match at Sky Stadium.

Metlink will be putting on additional buses and trains on some routes to accommodate the expected crowds.

Wellington Go Green Expo

2 & 3 November | Saturday 10 - 5pm & Sunday 10 - 4pm

TSB Arena

New Zealand's largest sustainable lifestyle show brings together the best Kiwi eco-friendly brands, and discover all you need to know to create a lifestyle that benefits you.

Show Do Café

Hannah Playhouse, 12 Cambridge Terrace

Tue 5 Nov & Wed 6 Nov | 7.30pm

Best in Fringe 2024 Show do Café returns to Wellington's Hannah Playhouse this November. Artfully blending dance, theatre, music and coffee, this immersive production traces the cultural impact of coffee from Brazil to Aotearoa.

Verb Readers and Writers Festival

Thu 7 – Sun 10 Nov

Various venues

Discover some of the world’s finest writers at the 11th annual Verb Readers and Writers Festival. Highlights include LitCrawl – Wellington’s favourite Saturday night lit party set among the city’s bars, bookshops and cafés – plus a fantastic list of guest writers from across Aotearoa, Australia, USA, China, Ireland and Scotland.

How Far Do Your Arms Reach?

Friday 15 November | 7.30pm

City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi

A collaborative performance between artist Tobias Allen and Footnote New Zealand Dance commissioned by City Gallery Wellington to mark the exhibition Derek Jarman: Delphinium Days. This one-night-only performance will take place in the vacant City Gallery Wellington building in Te Ngākau Civic Square.

Courtenay Precinct Block Party

Saturday 16 November | 3pm-11.30pm

Allen Street

Courtenay Precinct Block Party is a vibrant and lively street party designed to bring the Courtenay Precinct community together for a day of music, dance, food, and fun. This event will transform Allen Street into a festive and inclusive space where residents and visitors of all ages can enjoy live performances, engage in interactive activities, and celebrate the local culture and talent.

Julian Hooper, Megan Dunn and Billy Bartley-Nees in Conversation

Saturday 16 November | 11am

National Library of New Zealand

On the final day of his exhibition, Julian Hooper will be in conversation with curator Megan Dunn and the Director of Envy Gallery, Billy Bartley-Nees. The three will discuss Julian's recent alphabet frieze and his new paintings seen on display at both the National Library and at Envy Gallery.

Tokomanawa Queens

17 & 24 November | 2pm

TSB Arena

Local women’s basketball team the Tokomanawa Queens host a couple of games at TSB Arena in November. Show your support as the team of all-stars look to take back the champions trophy that just alluded them in 2023.

Beers at the Basin

Saturday 23 November | 11am-7pm

Cello Basin Reserve

Hosted at one of Wellington’s iconic venues, Beers at the Basin is a one-day festival including some of New Zealand’s top craft breweries, wineries, street food and local music talent, while backyard games provide endless entertainment as well.

Live music from Lady Hawke, DJ Sir-Vere, 1 Drop Nation, White Chapel Jak & The Relatives will be playing all day to keep the party going.

Polish Christmas Market

Sat 16 Nov | 11am-6pm

257 Riddiford Street, Newtown

The Polish Christmas Market kicks-off the festive season with its always popular event with amazing food, local crafts and gift items, live music, dancing, kid’s activities and Mikołaj (Father Christmas).

Christmas in the Quarters

Saturdays 23 Nov – 14 Dec | 11am – 5pm

Various places around the CBD

Wellington City Council is celebrating Christmas with four free whānau-friendly events, in four different parts of the city this year. Kids can make Christmas crafts on 23 Nov in Midland Park. Enjoy Christmas music and performances on 30 Nov in Glover Park.

There will be circus acts and street busking under the sails at Queens Wharf on Sat 7 Dec, and be at Waitangi Park on Sat 14 Dec to meet Santa and enjoy a fun range of Christmas activities.

The Art of Banksy

Tākina Convention and Events Centre

28 November 2024 – 20 January 2025

Blockbuster exhibition The Art of Banksy is coming to Wellington following a highly successful exhibit in London, UK.

More than 150 pieces, including prints, canvases, unique works and fascinating ephemera will be on display in this Museum-quality exhibition.

Buy an Earlybird ticket to the blockbuster exhibition and go in the draw to win an authentic Banksy Di Faced Tenner artwork.

Thorndon Fair

Sunday 1 December | 10am-3pm

Tinakori Road and Hill Street, Thorndon

The first Sunday of December each year, the Thorndon Fair comes to town. This huge street fair that highlights the charms of historic Thorndon, hosts over 20,000 people and 250 stallholders for the first major event of the summer season.

BLACKCAPS v England Test

Fri 6 – Tues 10 Dec | Cello Basin Reserve

The summer cricket season kicks-off with a Test against England. Show some home support at the second match of the series in the home of cricket, the Basin Reserve.

Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery

14 December 2024 to 27 April 2025

Te Papa

This summer, Te Papa will be the first venue to kick-off the global tour of Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery, a retrospective exhibition celebrating the iconic jewellery of renowned British fashion house Vivienne Westwood.

Tickets go on sale Monday 4 November at tepapa.nz/Westwood

White Ferns v Australia ODI

19, 21, 23 December | Cello Basin Reserve

Fresh from a hugely successful overseas tour, head to the Basin Reserve to show your support for the White Ferns cricket team as they host Tasman rivals Australia in a three-peat one-day series in the capital.

New Year’s Eve 2024

Tue 31 Dec | 8pm-12 midnight

Whairepo Lagoon, Wellington Waterfront

Join us with friends and whānau this New Year’s Eve for a free, fun evening of toe-tapping music, kai and entertainment on Wellington’s Waterfront.

There’ll be food trucks and live music, a Kids Countdown with fireworks at 9.30pm, and entertainment continues until midnight where you can see in 2025 with a fireworks display lighting up the harbour.

Courtenay Carnival

Tuesday 31 December | TIME TBC

Courtenay Place

Get ready for Wellington’s first Courtenay Carnival! This vibrant all-inclusive dress up event is set to become one of the city’s annual New Year’s Eve draw cards bringing thousands of people to celebrate in style.

Combining world class hospitality with a diverse line-up of entertainment, outdoor dining, and show stopping acts to ring in the New Year – and everyone is welcome.

Please note:

A number of roads around the city will be closed for some of these events, and town will get busy for the major ones, so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting or walking to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

