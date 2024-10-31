SH14 Wairoa River Retaining Wall Work To Begin Monday

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises work to repair subsidence near the Wairoa River on State Highway 14 will begin on Monday (4 November).

Work to construct a new retaining wall at the slip site near Tangiteroria will take place during the day, under stop/go traffic management, and is expected to be complete by Friday 13 December.

To ensure we can complete the works ahead of the holiday period and minimise disruption to road users, the existing road rebuild site (Fudge Farm) at Tangiteroria will be extended about 750m to include the retaining wall site.

Due to the length of the site, contractors will monitor delays closely.

The Fudge Farm road rebuild work is progressing well and remains on track to be completed by the end of November, at which time the site will be shortened to only the retaining wall site.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

