Health NZ Double Dips On Another $100k Catering Bill

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Health NZ to “control their catering cravings”. This is the second spending scandal involving conference catering in just over a week for Health NZ.

Commenting on the colossal $95,584 catering costs, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes said:

“Once might be considered a mistake. But to have multiple of these meet and greets within one year is a belligerent effort to take advantage of taxpayers.

“The fact that the conference was exclusive to 400 Health NZ finance staff is truly ironic. How many Health NZ finance staff does it take to control a conference budget?

“Given that Health NZ’s books are in the bin, we are calling - once again - for Health NZ’s taxpayer tab to end.”

