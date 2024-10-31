Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health NZ Double Dips On Another $100k Catering Bill

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 6:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Health NZ to “control their catering cravings”. This is the second spending scandal involving conference catering in just over a week for Health NZ.

Commenting on the colossal $95,584 catering costs, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes said:

“Once might be considered a mistake. But to have multiple of these meet and greets within one year is a belligerent effort to take advantage of taxpayers.

“The fact that the conference was exclusive to 400 Health NZ finance staff is truly ironic. How many Health NZ finance staff does it take to control a conference budget?

“Given that Health NZ’s books are in the bin, we are calling - once again - for Health NZ’s taxpayer tab to end.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 