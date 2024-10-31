The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 31 October
- NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown said the next phase will focus on technical monitoring, surveillance and prioritising the fuel removal process.
- As the operation moves to the next phase – the removal of fuel from the HMNZS Manawanui – a number of the team are rotating in to continue work on underwater surveillance and monitoring the site.
- Our operational people working on the ground have specific skillsets aligned to the next phase, including the HMNZS Matataua Dive team who continue underwater surveillance of the ship.
- The NZDF-led multi agency response team are working closely with the Government of Samoa, and continue to monitor the coastal areas near the wreck of the Manawanui.
- “Our people are focused on protecting the environment, while getting Operation Resolution to the next phase,” Commodore Brown said.