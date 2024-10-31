The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 31 October

Gordon Campbell: On Why So Many Young Males Like Donald Trump

To foreigners, the fact that so many millions of Americans are buying the used and poisonous goods that Donald Trump is selling is an unfathomable mystery. However, some clues to the allure of Trumpism can be found in the gender gap of unprecedented size that has opened up between those in the 18-29 age group. Just over half of young men – and especially those without a college degree – intend voting for Trump, while two thirds of young women are voting for Kamala Harris, whatever their educational background.