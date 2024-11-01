Voyage & Not Another™ Deliver MSD’s Love Better Campaign Website

Wed, Oct 23, 2024

The Love Better campaign is a primary prevention initiative, aiming to equip young New Zealanders with the tools to navigate love, breakups, relationships, consent, and sexuality.

With a focus on empowering youth, the campaign addresses the highs, lows, and challenges of relationships in an engaging and relatable way.

Chosen through a rigorous selection process for their expertise in youth-focused campaigns and technical innovation, Not Another™ and Voyage combined their strengths to create a platform that speaks directly to today’s digital-savvy youth.

“By design, the website feels more like a social media platform than a traditional website,” Not Another™ Strategic Director Adrien Taylor says.

“It’s a dynamic digital experience where young Kiwis can learn, feel empowered, and share with their peers.”

“We knew that if this project had even a sniff of a government vibe to it, youth would immediately switch off,” Not Another™ Creative Director Mark Townshend adds.

“To truly connect with youth, it had to break away from conventional web design and feel as engaging as the apps and social media they use every day. We’re proud to have created something that meets that challenge.”

“Youth relationships can be intense and unpredictable,” Voyage Director Ryan O’Hara says.

“With the Love Better website, our goal is to give young New Zealanders the tools to build safe and positive relationships that will support them throughout their lives.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“With the Ministry of Social Development, we’re very fortunate to have had a client that was very eager for us to push the boundaries and break traditional government campaign molds. They trusted us, and the result is all something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Not Another™ and Voyage were chosen for their respective creative and technical expertise in the social campaign space.

Not Another™ has developed multiple award-winning campaigns across New Zealand and Australia for the likes of Netsafe, The Human Rights Commission, eSafety, Tourism New Zealand and Facebook.

Voyage developed websites for New Zealand’s COVID-19 response, the Defence Force, and Te Pūkenga.

The collaboration resulted in a cutting-edge platform designed to drive real change for Kiwi youth.

“The partnership with Voyage has been awesome,” Taylor says.

“This project is a great example of a partnership being equal to more than the sum of its parts, and shows just how much Christchurch punches above its weight creatively and technically.”

© Scoop Media

