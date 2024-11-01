Aon Announces New Sponsorships With Ocean-focusedCharity Organisations Ahead Of New Zealand Summer

AUCKLAND, 23 Oct. 2024

Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has launched a national sponsorship program in Aotearoa/New Zealand, dedicated to driving positive impact across New Zealand communities through connection to te moana/the sea and supporting the protection of coastlines and water resources.

In Aotearoa, the oceans, coasts, and water resources are intertwined with its identity, history, and culture. Approximately 65 percent of New Zealanders live within five kilometres of the ocean, and communities must navigate certain associated risks in and around the water; from swimming between the flags at the beach to ensuring the preservation of coastlines.

Today, Aon is proud to announce its commitment to three iconic New Zealand ocean and community-focused charity organisations through the sponsorship of Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ), the Spirit of Adventure Trust and Sustainable Coastlines.

New Zealand CEO Melissa Cantell said Aon is thrilled to be supporting these incredible New Zealand organisations, which collectively make a meaningful impact across the country.

“At Aon, we are focused on shaping better decisions and supporting communities to thrive,” Cantell said. “I am excited to officially announce Aon’s sponsorship of SLSNZ, the Spirit of Adventure Trust and Sustainable Coastlines. We can’t wait to see our shared purposes come to life as we work together to protect and enrich the lives of people across the motu, in and around the water.”

Surf Life Saving New Zealand

As the patrol season begins over Labour Weekend, Aon’s sponsorship of SLSNZ will be set in motion as lifeguards from clubs across the country put their flags in the sand for the first time this summer. Aon and SLSNZ have a shared vision for all beachgoers to return home safely, with SLSNZ providing essential service through 74 clubs, across 92 beaches.

As part of the sponsorship, Aon will also support various beach and coastal safety projects, such as the Club Public Rescue Equipment program, and will have naming rights for the Aon New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships and the Aon New Zealand Surf Lifesaving Championships.

Steve Fisher, CEO of SLSNZ, said: “Welcoming Aon as a Major Partner is a significant milestone for SLSNZ. Having Aon’s support as a leading risk management organisation is incredible and will be extremely beneficial not only for Surf Life Saving clubs and their members but also for everyone who enjoys Aotearoa’s beaches”.

Spirit of Adventure Trust

Aon’s support of the Spirit of Adventure Trust will assist the organisation in continuing to provide youth development courses for more than 1,000 rangatahi (young people) each year. These youth development voyages enable them to develop communication, leadership, self-reliance, self-discipline, self-esteem, resilience and confidence as they take part in a life-changing experience at sea around Aotearoa.

Aon will also provide 10 annual scholarships for rangatahi, aged between 16 and 19, to participate in a 10-day development voyage, helping the next generation reach their full potential.

Bruce Pilbrow, CEO of Spirit of Adventure Trust, said: “Our organisation is dedicated to empowering young New Zealanders to reach their full potential through the challenge of the sea. Aon’s vision to create positive change in this area aligns beautifully with our mission and we are excited about the collective impact we can achieve”.

Sustainable Coastlines

Finally, Aon is proud to support Sustainable Coastlines, a leading environmental charity, which has helped remove more than 1.7 million litres of litter from coastlines across Aotearoa. Aon’s support will help the organisation to achieve its goal of 60 percent less litter on the coasts by 2030. Aon colleagues will join their communities in cleaning up the coastline – recognising the impact that their workforce can collectively make across the country. The first Aon beach clean-up will take place on 7 November 2024 in Nelson, and Aon team members will take part in at least eight beach clean events this summer.

The new agreement also enhances the relationship between Sustainable Coastline and Spirit of Adventure Trust, enabling a new joint program for young people and the Litter Intelligence Program.

Ben Knight, Engagement Director for Sustainable Coastlines, said: “We all want cleaner beaches in Aotearoa, and to achieve this we need to reach as many people and places as possible. Aon’s support enables us to work alongside Spirit of Adventure Trust to bring our national litter monitoring program, Litter Intelligence, to their voyagers. The voyagers will collect litter data on their trip and can take what they have learned to continue litter-monitoring in their own communities”.

Read more on Surf Life Saving NZ, the Spirit of Adventure Trust, and Sustainable Coastlines.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

