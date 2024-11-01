Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire And Emergency Warns Of Fireworks Dangers

Friday, 1 November 2024, 9:56 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency is encouraging people to think about the risk fireworks pose before buying them.

With the public sale of fireworks set to begin this weekend, fire brigades around the country are preparing for a busy few days.

Fire and Emergency Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says fireworks cause unwanted fires and the toll these fires can take is significant.

"Since 2019 we have seen 676 fires caused by fireworks, 513 of which were vegetation fires," Tom Ronaldson says.

"One fire caused by fireworks is too many. It is a preventable fire we have to attend. It is also a totally unnecessary fire that may take our crews away from another emergency.

"We’d rather people didn’t buy fireworks but if people are going to purchase fireworks, then before lighting them they should always check it is safe to do so byvisiting www.checkitsalright.nz, clicking on fireworks and then checking it's alright to light. If it is windy and dry in your area, don’t light them."

Many parts of the country are drier than normal for this time of year, meaning the fire risks are already heightened.

If it is safe to light, people can take some simple precautions to keep everyone safe. This starts with checking for local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area.

Once that is complete, people should make sure they have a safe set up when lighting fireworks. This means:

  • Lighting them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire
  • Having a large bucket of water or hose at hand.
  • Ensuring your fireworks are pointed at the sky and won’t end up in anything that can catch fire including buildings or vegetation.
  • Being a good neighbour. Letting people know around you if you’re planning to set fireworks off, especially those with pets and livestock.
  • Disposing of your fireworks safely - soak them in water before you throw them out.
"We know people stockpile fireworks for summer, then let them off over the New Year when it can be drier and hotter and there is greater risk of causing a wildfire," Tom Ronaldson says.

"It is also dangerous to stockpile fireworks at home. The most obvious danger is fireworks accelerating the speed of a house fire, giving people less time to escape. It also offers the potential to injure firefighters who are not expecting that hazard in a house fire.

"Aside from this, there is also the risk the packaging, being cardboard, absorbs moisture and can soften and then not contain the firework correctly. This means that it may behave erratically and dangerously when lit."

You can watch the following video about the damage fireworks can cause when they are not used in a safe manner: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_o23_qUj88

