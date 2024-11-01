NZVA Joins Petition To Ban Public Fireworks Sales And Encourages Animal Owners To Plan Ahead For 5 November

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrehe is once again voicing its concern about the public sale of fireworks and the risks that fireworks displays - often extending well past Guy Fawkes night - pose to animals.

Every year, veterinarians are called to see horses that have been badly injured by panicking and running through fences, attempting to jump out of paddocks, or have run on to roads, endangering themselves and motorists. Cats and dogs often get anxious and try to flee when fireworks are going off. As a result many each year are injured. Large animals in general suffer from fear and stress related to fireworks and the impact of fireworks on wildlife is also a recognised issue.

With these concerns in mind, the NZVA is proud to support a petition by Animates Vetcare NZ calling on our House of Representatives to ban the sale of fireworks to the New Zealand public. So far, more than 20,225 pet owners have signed the petition with 19,350 pets adding their paw prints.

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Large Animals) Cristin Dwyer says one of the biggest challenges at this time of year is the unpredictability of loud fireworks, especially when they are stockpiled and set off by people outside of Guy Fawkes night. "This means animal owners often feel helpless because they may not have a choice or be given enough warning to move their animals to a safe place," she says. "Fireworks have a significant impact on livestock animals, specifically on horses, so we urge anyone setting off fireworks to consider their surroundings, discuss their plans with their neighbours, and be prepared to stop if someone indicates their animals are distressed."

NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animals) Sally Cory says small animals, particularly cats and dogs, have much more sensitive hearing than humans and will often try to flee during fireworks, resulting in an increased risk of injury and trauma. "Around the time of Guy Fawkes, veterinarians tend to see cats that develop stress cystitis in response to the noise, which is a painful and distressing condition, usually requiring prompt veterinary intervention," she says. "We also see direct injuries from fireworks, anxiety issues, and stress can exacerbate heart or respiratory issues for pets with pre-existing conditions."

Sally advises pet owners to ensure companion animals are microchipped, registered, and kept safely indoors during fireworks displays. "It's important that owners are well prepared and pets have a safe place to hide that is away from loud noises and flashing lights. It’s obviously difficult to plan for the unexpected, but for some pets with noise phobias and anxiety, owners could consider using calming medications. These need to administered prior to the event under your vet’s advice."

While fireworks are being set off, lifestyle and farm animals should be kept in a well fenced and secure location wherever possible, Cristin says. Horses should be kept in secure stables if they are used to this and are settled when confined. If not, make sure they are in a safe location where they feel most comfortable. All animals should be checked on regularly.

Here are the NZVA’s top tips to ensure a safe celebration for all:

Companion Animals

- Make sure your pets have a secure place to hide during fireworks

- Stay calm as our pets pick up on our anxiety

- To block noise, you may like to provide calming music or a white noise machine

- Keep pets indoors and ensure doors and gates are closed and secure

- Use calming aids, such as pheromone diffusers

- If you need to take your pet outside to use the toilet, keep them on a secure leash to prevent sudden dashes if there are loud bangs.

Large Animals

- Move animals to a safe paddock, stable, or area away from fireworks and take other protective measures as needed

- Make sure your fences and gates are secure

- Check on animals regularly if there are fireworks going off near you

- Keep your vet's contact details on hand in case any of your animals are hurt or injured

- Be careful when settling frightened animals, as they may react in uncharacteristic ways when distressed and can become dangerous

- If your animals are likely to be distressed, ask your neighbours to consider adjusting the timing, location, or type of fireworks.

To join the movement and sign the pawprint petition calling for a ban on the public sale of fireworks, visit: pawprintpetition.co.nz

