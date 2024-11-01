E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services Responds To Public Backlash Against Mike King’s Statements On Alcohol

E Tipu E Rea, a Māori health service dedicated to uplifting the wellbeing of mātua taiohi (young parents), stands firm in support of reducing the stigma around mental health and substance use for young Māori.

E Tipu E Rea operates within a Kaupapa Māori Support Framework, providing crucial services for mātua taiohi and hapū māmā (young parents and pregnant mothers) to create an environment where their tamariki can thrive including social services, employment assistance, parenting resources, and advocacy, all tailored to the unique needs of our community. As an organisation that fights daily to foster safe and supportive spaces for rangatahi, we believe it is crucial to view Māori perspectives on alcohol harm through a cultural and historical lens.

The recent backlash to Mike King’s statements on alcohol has sparked conversation across our hāpori, and we urge that his words be considered with an understanding of the enduring impacts of colonisation. Historical evidence shows that colonisation has significantly contributed to patterns of alcohol misuse within Māori communities. Systemic dislocation from land, culture, and identity has led to social and economic disparities, which, in turn, have been linked to increased rates of alcohol consumption as a coping mechanism.

Zoe Hawke, CEO of E Tipu E Rea, states "These views reflect the complex challenges that many mātua taiohi face in a society where alcohol is accessible on almost every street corner, but equitable, culturally safe services remains limited. We advocate for the development and expansion of kaupapa Māori services that holistically address mental health for rangatahi, recognising and addressing the deep-seated issues arising from cultural disconnection, systemic inequities, and intergenerational trauma. Substance use is often a response to these wider social determinants, and we must approach the issue with empathy rather than judgement".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

To create meaningful change, we must shift focus toward reducing harm through a culturally grounded approach rather than reinforcing stigma. E Tipu E Rea calls for a commitment to funding and prioritising kaupapa Māori mental health services, which enable rangatahi to thrive within their cultural and socioeconomic context. It is only through empowering our communities that we can begin to address these complex challenges and foster the resilience and wellbeing of future generations

© Scoop Media

