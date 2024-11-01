Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
2024 Preview Of National Accounts Improvements – Stats NZ Methods Paper

Friday, 1 November 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Stats NZ today released the 2024 preview of national accounts improvements paper. This paper aims to help technical customers interpret revisions in November’s annual national accounts releases (scheduled for 15 November 2024), and sets out how revisions and other improvements flow through to the Gross domestic product: September 2024 quarter release (scheduled for 19 December 2024).

The report also includes information about updates to annual balance sheets to improve consistency within the full set of national accounts.

Visit our website to read this paper:

  • 2024 preview of national accounts improvements: https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/2024-preview-of-national-accounts-improvements
