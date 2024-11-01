Councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua Resigns After 11 Years Of Service To Horowhenua

Councillor Piri-Hira Tukapua (Photo/Supplied)

Horowhenua District Council will soon be saying farewell to one of its longest-serving Councillors, Piri-Hira Tukapua, who is stepping down after 11 years representing the Levin Ward.

Starting her journey with Horowhenua District Council in 2013, Cr Tukapua quickly grew into a dedicated and knowledgeable Councillor known for her thorough preparation, asking the hard questions and commitment to community well-being.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "Piri-Hira has been a reliable and passionate Councillor who always came prepared and thoroughly engaged with every topic or issue. Her experience as Chairperson for the Community Funding & Recognition Committee and her dedication to supporting the district’s rangatahi (youth) have made a significant impact on our community.”

Throughout her time at Council, Cr Tukapua played a significant role in numerous committees. She served as Chairperson for the Community Funding and Recognition Committee, and was a member of key groups such as the District Plan Steering Group, Hearings and Regulatory Committee, Chief Executive Employment and Performance Committee, Risk and Assurance Committee, Destination Management Steering Group and the Levin Town Centre Transformation Steering Group. Her service and leadership in these areas helped guide important projects and initiatives for Horowhenua.

Across all her roles, Cr Tukapua remained focused on delivering meaningful outcomes for Levin and the wider Horowhenua district. Her commitment to incorporating a Te Ao Māori perspective into Council decision making has made Cr Tukapua invaluable, and has assisted in ensuring that the iwi Māori voice was well represented and most definitely heard.

Outside of her Council work, Piri-Hira has deep roots in the Horowhenua district and she remains closely connected to her heritage and community. She has served as Chair of Paranui Marae and on several Māori trust boards. She also holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Māori and Indigenous Leadership and her passion for empowering youth and her leadership in the community has earned her a lot of respect.

“As Piri-Hira steps down, her legacy is one of dedication and service. Her fellow Councillors and the community alike will miss her presence and commitment to the people of the Horowhenua, and we wish her well with her future endeavours,” Mayor Bernie ends.

Cr Tukapua’s final Council meeting was on 30 October where a farewell took place to acknowledge the enormous contribution that she has made to the district.

