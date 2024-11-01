Waikato District Council Reflects On A Year Of Opportunities And Growth

Yesterday Waikato District Council adopted its 2023/24 Annual Report, reflecting on a year of progress and improvement while preparing for the future.

Waikato district Mayor Jacqui Church says there’s so much to celebrate here in our district as we look back on the past year.

“We’ve made great progress together as a community this year and we’re looking forward to heading into next year with our best foot forward.”

The Annual Report highlights key projects, including upgrades to Ngaaruawaahia’s Paterson Park, the Huntly West Sports Complex, and the Pookeno Tennis and Recreation Hub.

“We also opened the new Whaaingaroa Wharf and held our first Waikato District Heritage Day to celebrate our local history.

“These achievements were only possible due to support from our passionate communities who help bring our projects to life with us.”

The report also outlines how the Council is working to manage growth while keeping things affordable.

“We’ve been focused on improving our roads and water systems to keep our communities connected,” says Mayor Jacqui.

Looking ahead, the Council will continue exploring ways to fund these essential services in affordable ways, aiming to build even stronger communities in the coming year.

