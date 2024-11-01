Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response

Friday, 1 November 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • Monitoring and surveillance of the HMNZS Manawanui continues.
  • The main fuel tanks remain intact and any small leaks are being managed and contained.
  • New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative, Commodore Andrew Brown said: “The New Zealand Defence Force is actively engaged in discussion on options for fuel removal from the ship, which remains our next priority.”
  • “We are currently undergoing due diligence around contract negotiations and ensuring the Samoan authorities are fully involved in this process.”
  • “We will provide updates once the contract has been signed and we will be able to provide details for the fuel removal plan as soon as it is available.”
  • It is expected the process of fuel removal from HMNZS Manawanui will start this month. How long it will take will be dependent on external influences such as weather.
  • Commodore Brown said: “As always our focus is on minimising any possible environmental impacts. This remains our absolute priority.”

