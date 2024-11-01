The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response

Monitoring and surveillance of the HMNZS Manawanui continues.

The main fuel tanks remain intact and any small leaks are being managed and contained.

New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative, Commodore Andrew Brown said: “The New Zealand Defence Force is actively engaged in discussion on options for fuel removal from the ship, which remains our next priority.”

“We are currently undergoing due diligence around contract negotiations and ensuring the Samoan authorities are fully involved in this process.”

“We will provide updates once the contract has been signed and we will be able to provide details for the fuel removal plan as soon as it is available.”

It is expected the process of fuel removal from HMNZS Manawanui will start this month. How long it will take will be dependent on external influences such as weather.

Commodore Brown said: “As always our focus is on minimising any possible environmental impacts. This remains our absolute priority.”

Media in Samoa are invited to interview Commodore Brown. Please email media@nzdf.mil.nz

NZDF visuals of the response to the Manawanui incident are available here: https://nzdf.mil.nz/nzdf-samoa-media

Regular videos of Commodore Brown providing updates of the NZDF-led response are available here: https://nzdf.mil.nz/op-resolution

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

