Firefighters Tackling Large Factory Fire In Ōtāhuhu

Fire and Emergency is responding to a large factory fire in Ōtāhuhu.

Fire and Emergency crews were called around 3.20pm on Friday to the 30x12 metre building on McGee Street. The first arriving crew found the building well involved in fire.

As at 4.15pm, there are 15 trucks and two support vehicles on the scene.

Residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity are advised to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke being produced by the fire.

The public is advised to avoid the area while firefighters fight the fire.

Trains have been stopped between Ōtāhuhu and Middlemore due to the fire’s close proximity to the railway tracks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

